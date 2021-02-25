NCAA MBB: Bona sweeps home and home with Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Jaren Holmes registered 16 points as St. Bonaventure edged past Davidson 56-53. Dominick Welch had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure. Jalen Adaway added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Holmes shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc. Kyle Lofton, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Bonnies, was held to only seven points (3 of 13). Carter Collins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.