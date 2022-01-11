NCAA MB: Bona, UB, Canisius all winners

Three of the Big Four men's teams were victorious Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Lofton had 18 points as Saint Bonaventure narrowly defeated La Salle 80-76 in overtime. Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies, while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 17 points.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Ronaldo Segu had 17 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls topped Western Michigan 78-64. David Skogman added 14 points for the Bulls. Josh Mballa chipped in 13, Keishawn Brewton scored 12 and Jeenathan Williams had 10. Markeese Hastings led the Broncos with 12 points.