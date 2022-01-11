NCAA MB: Bona, UB, Canisius all winners

PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Lofton had 18 points as Saint Bonaventure narrowly defeated La Salle 80-76 in overtime. Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies, while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 17 points.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Ronaldo Segu had 17 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls topped Western Michigan 78-64. David Skogman added 14 points for the Bulls. Josh Mballa chipped in 13, Keishawn Brewton scored 12 and Jeenathan Williams had 10. Markeese Hastings led the Broncos with 12 points.
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Armon Harried had 21 points as Canisius beat Quinnipiac 79-67. JJ Riggins led the Bobcats on Tuesday with 15 points.