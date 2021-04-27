x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Reports: UB's Lance Leipold finalist for head coaching job at Kansas

Leipold would have plenty to fix with the Jayhawks, who are coming off of a winless season.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold reacts to a call in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. The undefeated Buffalo Bulls are awaiting word from the Mid-American Conference as to whether they have, in fact, clinched the East Division title after their game at Ohio was canceled and declared a no contest. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold is reportedly a finalist for the head coaching position at the University of Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star.

Leipold has been the Bulls head coach since the 2016 season, and has had a six-year run of success at Buffalo. The 56-year-old has lead the Bulls to three straight bowl games, and most recently guided Buffalo to the a perfect 6-0 regular season - shorted by the pandemic - and a trip to the Mid-American Conference Championship, which ended in a 38-28 loss to Ball State. The Bulls rebounded with a victory over Marshall University in the Camellia Bowl, 17-10.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a winless season.

Related Articles