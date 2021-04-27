Reports: UB's Lance Leipold finalist for head coaching job at Kansas

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold is reportedly a finalist for the head coaching position at the University of Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star.

Leipold has been the Bulls head coach since the 2016 season, and has had a six-year run of success at Buffalo. The 56-year-old has lead the Bulls to three straight bowl games, and most recently guided Buffalo to the a perfect 6-0 regular season - shorted by the pandemic - and a trip to the Mid-American Conference Championship, which ended in a 38-28 loss to Ball State. The Bulls rebounded with a victory over Marshall University in the Camellia Bowl, 17-10.