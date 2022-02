BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Maceo Jack had a season-high 22 points as Buffalo romped past Eastern Michigan 102-64. Bryce McBride led the Eagles on Tuesday night with 12 points.

OLEAN, N.Y. - Dominick Welch had 21 points plus 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure romped past Fordham 76-51. Antrell Charlton led the Rams on Tuesday night with 14 points and six rebounds.