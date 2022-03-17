NCAA Tournament: Providence advances, Richmond upsets Iowa

We saw an exciting afternoon with a big upset in the NCAA tournament at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Providence coach Ed Cooley knows it takes some good fortune to make a long run in the NCAA Tournament.

So if anyone wants to call his gritty Friars lucky, that’s fine by him.

Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in the country by beating South Dakota State 66-57 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Friars (26-5) advanced to face Richmond in the Midwest Region on Saturday.

“If luck is the narrative that continues to keep us connected and winning, we’ll take it,” said Cooley, who is in his 11th season at Providence.

And in the second game of the day in Buffalo, Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points, Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 seed Richmond leaned on its experience to hold off Big Ten tournament champ Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Nathan Cayo also had 15 points, including a couple of big baskets down the stretch, as the Atlantic 10 Tournament champs improved their NCAA tourney record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0. The Spiders (24-12) will face the Midwest Region’s No. 4 seed, Providence, after the Friars defeated South Dakota State earlier in the day.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes (26-10), who were unable to carry over the momentum of winning four times in four days at the Big Ten tournament last weekend. In winning the title with a 75-66 win over Purdue on Sunday, Iowa set conference tournament records with 123 field goals and 351 points.

The Hawkeye’s fourth-best offense nationally, which entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 83.8 points, was held to its third-lowest total of the year and worst production since a 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Jan. 19.