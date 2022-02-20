Stephen Curry sets NBA All-Star Game record for 3-pointers made

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has set an NBA All-Star Game record with 15 three-pointers.

CLEVELAND — When the rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland were introduced on Sunday night, Stephen Curry was greeted with boos.

But by the end of the third quarter, the crowd in Cleveland had no choice but to cheer the Golden State Warriors point guard, who had set a new NBA All-Star Game record for 3-pointers made with 15.

Curry's 15 three-pointers -- and counting -- shattered the record that was previously held by Paul George, who made nine 3-point shots during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. The two-time MVP had 45 points at the end of the third quarter.

"Steph Curry has taken over this game."



The 3-Point King has THIRTEEN, yes, THIRTEEN threes, an #NBAAllStar record that keeps growing.



History unfolding on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/iFBQ468Kfd — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

Despite Curry's efforts, Team LeBron enters the fourth quarter trailing Team Durant 139-138. The fourth quarter will consist of the two teams playing until either team reaches 163.

Should Team LeBron prevail, Curry appears poised to win what would be his first career NBA All-Star Game MVP. Earlier in the night, Curry was honored as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team during a halftime ceremony.

For all the latest from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night, follow our live blog.