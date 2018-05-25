HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets viewing party for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center is sold out, the team announced Saturday.
Ten thousand tickets were sold at $10 each, raising $100,000 for the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday before the team’s pivotal game against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday in Oakland. The game will be broadcast on the Toyota Center scoreboard.
The event will feature prizes, giveaways and appearances by Clutch the Bear, the Rockets Power Dancers and the Rockets Launch Crew. Concession stands will also be open.
Parking is free in the Tundra Garage at Jackson and Bell streets.
For more information, visit the Houston Rockets’ website.
