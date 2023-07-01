Damian Lillard asks Portland Trail Blazers to be traded, prefers Miami Heat: Reports

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Portland is pursuing a "star-level return package" for Lillard and will not be limited to dealing with only the Heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has asked for a trade, according to multiple reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Lillard wants to be traded "specifically" to the Miami Heat. If Lillard is traded to the Heat, which is reportedly his preferred destination, according to multiple reports, any deal with Miami would "almost certainly include" a third team, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported. Haynes also reported that Lillard has a second preferred destination: the Brooklyn Nets.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that in conversations with the Heat, the Blazers "have the goal of finding a third team for Tyler Herro." The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has been mentioned as a key piece that would come to Portland in a Lillard trade with Miami.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, in a statement Saturday afternoon, said the team would do what was best for the franchise in considering trade offers for Lillard.

"We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he'd prefer to play someplace else," Cronin said. "What has not changed for us is that we're committed to winning, and we are going to do what's best for the team in pursuit of that goal."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Cronin is pursuing a "star-level return package" for Lillard and would not be limited to dealing with only the Miami Heat. Earlier he said the Blazers are looking for "young players and draft assets."

"Front offices talking to Portland today were left with impression that GM Joe Cronin is pursuing a star-level return package for Damian Lillard – and that Cronin plans to look well beyond the Miami Heat to find one," Wojnarowski said.

Other teams interested in Lillard include the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, according to Wojnarowski, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne mentioned the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot. And late Saturday afternoon, Sam Amick of The Athletic included the Utah Jazz on a list of teams interested in Lillard.

After the season concluded, Lillard, on multiple occasions, publicly urged the Blazers to add win-now talent to give him a chance at contending for a championship in Portland. But instead of trading the third overall pick at the NBA draft, the Blazers drafted a 6-foot-2 point guard in Scoot Henderson, an "elite, franchise-altering prospect," but still a 19-year-old at Lillard's same position who won't likely impact winning next season.

On Monday, July 26, Lillard and his agent met with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to discuss the team's direction. After the meeting, Cronin released a statement that said the Blazers "remained committed to building a winner around" Lillard.

Then on the first day of free agency, the Blazers and starting power forward Jerami Grant agreed to a new five-year contract worth $160 million. The Grant news wasn't enough to convince Lillard to stay, however, and he made the trade request Saturday morning.

Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Lillard's trade request "does not change Portland's intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday. Free agent deals can't be formalized and signed until July 6."

Lillard is the franchise's all-time leading scorer, an Olympic gold medalist, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. He's considered by many to be the greatest player in franchise history.

Behind Lillard, the Blazers made the playoffs in eight of his first nine seasons, highlighted by a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. But Portland missed the playoffs the past two seasons.