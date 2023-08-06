Gordon helps carry Nuggets past Heat in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Denver took a 3-1 series lead over Miami with a 108-95 victory on Friday night.

MIAMI — An unlikely hero emerged for the Nuggets in Game 4.

Denver is just one win away from its first NBA championship in franchise history thanks to Aaron Gordon. The 9th-year forward helped carry the Nuggets in their 108-95 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

With the victory, Denver takes a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Gordon's performance — which entailed a game-high 27 points, 15 of which were scored in the second quarter alone — helped keep Denver afloat in a game in which Nikola Jokic ran into foul trouble and Jamal Murray was unable to break out.

"Aaron did it all for us tonight. He really did," coach Michael Malone said. "I couldn't be more proud of Aaron Gordon and his impact that he had tonight."

Jokic finished the game with a double-double composed of 23 points and 12 rebounds, sitting on the bench for the latter part of the game with five fouls.

The Nuggets can capture their first title in front of their home crowd Monday night, when Game 5 tips off at 6:30 p.m. (MT) at Ball Arena.

