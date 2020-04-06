NBA to present 22-team plan to restart season to players

The plan calls for all 22 teams to come to the Disney complex in Florida.

NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday.

The person says all 22 of the teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, would play eight games to determine playoff seeding before the postseason begins.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

The Western Conference would have 13 teams going to Disney, and the Eastern Conference would have nine.

In the West, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix would still have a mathematical chance of earning a spot in a play-in series.