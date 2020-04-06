x
NBA approves to plan to resume play in late July

Play will be at Disney campus near Orlando
Credit: AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 108-103. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. 

The notion passed “overwhelmingly," according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the vote results had not been released publicly. 

The format calls for each team playing eight games to determine playoff seeding plus the possible utilization of a play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason fields. 