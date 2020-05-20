WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings during a “virtual” ceremony shown on television and online Sunday — an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said he hopes the plan to show off the team’s hardware would provide “a moment of joy in these uncertain times.”

Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans. The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.

RELATED: MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

RELATED: Report: MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans

RELATED: MLB owners reportedly approve proposal to start season around July 4th