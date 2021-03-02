National Lacrosse League cancels abbreviated spring season due to COVID-19

The National Lacrosse League says this decision has been made due to "uncertainties arising from the ongoing pandemic."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits will not be playing a shortened season this spring as initially intended. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Wednesday that it has canceled its plans for an abbreviated spring season.

The National Lacrosse League says this decision has been made due to "uncertainties arising from the ongoing pandemic," adding that it will now focus on a more traditional season in the fall of 2021, which will play into the spring of 2022.

An exact start date is expected to be announced on a later date.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” said National Lacrosse League Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

“While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible. All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year. We thank our players, teams, and Board of Governors, whose thoughts in this process were invaluable, and we now set our sights on getting lined up for a full NLL season starting in the fall. We also thank our fans for sticking with us – we will be back, and it will be even more exciting than ever before.”

The National Lacrosse League also says "exciting" franchise announcements are coming soon, as well as other initiatives.