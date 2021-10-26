x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

National brand casting commercial and is seeking 'ultimate Bills fans'

Casting Buffalo said the brand is searching for the "ultimate Bills Mafia fans" with a genuine Josh Allen tattoo.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local casting company announced Tuesday that a national brand is making a commercial is in need of authentic Bills fans. 

Casting Buffalo said the brand is searching for the "ultimate Bills Mafia fans" with a genuine Josh Allen tattoo, a family of Bills fans, also, a parent and child fan pair.

The audition deadline is Thursday, October 28, and the commercial will be filmed on Tuesday, November 2. The rate is $400 per day and a same-day COVID test is required.

If selected, callbacks will be made this weekend. 

For submission details and further information click here

Related Articles

In Other News

Look at Buffalo Bills competition, AFC's best