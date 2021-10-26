National brand casting commercial and is seeking 'ultimate Bills fans'

Casting Buffalo said the brand is searching for the "ultimate Bills Mafia fans" with a genuine Josh Allen tattoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local casting company announced Tuesday that a national brand is making a commercial is in need of authentic Bills fans.

Casting Buffalo said the brand is searching for the "ultimate Bills Mafia fans" with a genuine Josh Allen tattoo, a family of Bills fans, also, a parent and child fan pair.

The audition deadline is Thursday, October 28, and the commercial will be filmed on Tuesday, November 2. The rate is $400 per day and a same-day COVID test is required.

If selected, callbacks will be made this weekend.