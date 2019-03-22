TULSA, Okla. — The NCAA tournament selection committee loves its storylines and it got a big one as the Bulls play Arizona State in the first round.

It's a battle of UB head coaches past and present in this one with Nate Oats facing his former boss and now Arizona State head coach, Bobby Hurley.

Hurley hired Oats as his assistant when he came to Buffalo. Then two years later, Hurley took the job at Arizona State and Oats took over.

Hurley led the Bulls to their first MAC title and then first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2015. Oats followed that up with another MAC championship in 2016 and 2018.

And while they're still good friends and saying playing each other isn't ideal, that's really where the connections end.

The only other small tie Hurley has to this current UB team is he helped recruit Nick Perkins but even Perkins says Oats was the main recruiter.

None of the current players played for Hurley and the coaching staff is completely different outside of Oats so this storyline won't be a distraction.

The Bulls are looking to once again advance to the second round only this year, they're expected to as they're favored to win this game.

But winning one game won't be good enough. They want to take it a step further than last year and make it at least to the second weekend and the Sweet 16.

UB takes on Arizona State in the first round on Friday in Tulsa. Tip-off is approximately at 4 p.m.