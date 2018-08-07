CLYMER, NY- Going into Sunday's final round Sebastian Munoz has a one stroke lead in the Lecom Health Challenge. Munoz shot a seven under par 65 in the third round to take a one stroke lead over Nelson Ledesma and Kyle Jones.

Jones tied the tournament record with a 9 under par 63. Ledesma shot an 8 under par 64.

Western New York's Dudley Hart remains in contention after shooting a two under par 70. Hart is tied for sixth place with three others five shots behind the leader Munoz. Hart is 13 under for the tournament.

A win Sunday in Western New York would secure Munoz's return to the PGA tour next season. Munoz is quickly becoming one of the main faces of golf in his native Colombia.

