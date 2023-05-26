Weather prompts NASCAR to postpone Charlotte race

NASCAR announced the Alsco Uniforms 300 will take the green flag at noon Monday after hours of waiting on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced it has postponed the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to the rain.

The race is now scheduled to go green at noon on Monday, after hours of waiting for the rain to clear out on Saturday. The Xfinity Series garage will open at 9 a.m. to allow crews time to prepare their cars for the race.

A storm system approaching from the Carolina coast is expected to bring heavy rain to the Charlotte area Saturday, with showers expected to settle in and linger throughout the afternoon and evening.

The entire weekend will see rain, but Saturday is by far the worst day, according to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

"I'm going to be completely transparent with you. Saturday is not going to be a great day," Panovich said.

The first wave of rain showers will move into the Charlotte metro by 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to forecaster Larry Sprinkle. By 1 p.m. there will be heavy rain all the way from Monroe east through Rockingham, Southern Pines and all the way to the Carolina coast. Once the rain starts it won't stop until the system makes its way into the mountains and out of the Charlotte metro area.

Heavy rain will move into the Charlotte area by 3 p.m. and it's going to last through Saturday night. The heaviest rain is expected to move out around 10 p.m. Saturday with more rain expected overnight, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts