NASCAR, Kurt Busch to honor WNY native U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham during Coca-Cola 600

The name of U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham will be adorned on the windshield of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's vehicle during race on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York Marine who died serving our country will be honored this weekend at NASCAR's Coca Cola 600.

Cpl. Dunham, a native of Scio, New York. He was 22 years old when he died saving the lives of others in his unit.

In 2004, Cpl. Dunham and his unit came under attack by insurgents. One of them attacked Dunham and released a grenade. Dunham alerted his unit to the threat and covered the grenade with his helmet and bore the brunt of the explosion, saving the lives of two other people.

Dunham, however, was mortally wounded.

Dunham was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President George W. Bush.

A U.S. Naval destroyer is named in his honor.