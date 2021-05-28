x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Nascar

NASCAR, Kurt Busch to honor WNY native U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham during Coca-Cola 600

The name of U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham will be adorned on the windshield of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's vehicle during race on Sunday.
Credit: Chip Gannassi Team
NASCAR, Kurt Busch to honor WNY native US Marine Corporal Jason Dunham during Coca-Cola 600

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York Marine who died serving our country will be honored this weekend at NASCAR's Coca Cola 600.

The name of US Marine Corporal Jason Dunham will be adorned on the windshield of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's vehicle during race on Sunday. 

Cpl. Dunham, a native of Scio, New York. He was 22 years old when he died saving the lives of others in his unit.

In 2004, Cpl. Dunham and his unit came under attack by insurgents. One of them attacked Dunham and released a grenade. Dunham alerted his unit to the threat and covered the grenade with his helmet and bore the brunt of the explosion, saving the lives of two other people.

Dunham, however, was mortally wounded.

Dunham was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President George W. Bush.

A U.S. Naval destroyer is named in his honor. 

Credit: File photo

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles