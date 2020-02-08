x
Finger Lakes area expects economic hit from canceled NASCAR race

Schuyler County Administrator Timothy O’Hearn says the weekend generates about $50 million in revenue for the region.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Business owners and local officials are predicting the decision to cancel the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International later this month will be a major economic loss for the Finger Lakes region of New York.

NASCAR and Watkins Glen International have cited coronavirus-related health regulations and logistics issues for the decision to move the event to the Daytona International Speedway road course in Florida.

It had been scheduled to take place August 13 to 16.

Schuyler County Administrator Timothy O’Hearn told the Poughkeepsie Journal the NASCAR weekend generates about $50 million in revenue for the region.

