135,000 fans were able to witness the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along throughout the race with our 13News team as we cover the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Around 135,000 fans are in the stands for what will be the largest sports event since the start of the pandemic.

4:39 p.m. – Celebration.

4:32 p.m. – Sportsmanship...plain and simple.

4:31 p.m. – Standing with fellow legends.

There are now four drivers in the four-time #Indy500 winners club.



A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, Al Unser Sr., and now Helio Castroneves. pic.twitter.com/UimRnrI3w9 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

4:28 p.m. – A long time to wait, but it was definitely worth it.

20 years after his first #Indy500 win, @H3Lio Castroneves celebrates his record-tying fourth. 🥛 pic.twitter.com/AUCslAKWzl — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

4:23 p.m. – You've gotta kiss the bricks.

The greatest kiss there is in all of motorsports.@H3LIO kisses the yard of bricks at @IMS for the FOURTH TIME! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/tLQiBHqrC1 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

They say you always remember your first kiss, but we don’t think @h3lio won’t forget his second, third, or fourth.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/xdXiB40rvx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

4:21 p.m. – Hélio Castroneves has started something.

The fans are CLIMBING THE FENCE! #Indy500



What a day at @IMS as the Spiderman @H3LIO Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500. pic.twitter.com/MC2F6nklUJ — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

4:16 p.m. – This is what Castroneves was shouting to fans thanks to great positioning by 13News Chief Photographer Matt Whisner.

4:12 p.m. – It certainly was.

4:09 p.m. – Enjoying the win.

4:02 p.m. – 13Sports Director Dave Calbro with Hélio Castroneves.

4:00 p.m. – This is how it looks to watch your guy win.

Helio Castroneves, 4x Indianapolis 500 winner. pic.twitter.com/Cif8iTi6ME — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 30, 2021

3:58 p.m. – Respect for the four-time winner from fellow drivers and past winners.

3:56 p.m. – Castroneves requested 2% by the way.

3:53 p.m. – Four-time winner.

3:56 p.m. – Really milking it.

MILKING EVERY MOMENT.@H3LIO celebrates his fourth #Indy500 with milk...then swaps in some strawberry milk to match the fire suit! pic.twitter.com/rFihTuDxWB — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

3:43 p.m. – "I love Indianapolis. You don't understand, the fans they give me energy," Castroneves said. "This is absolutely incredible."

3:33 p.m. – How does Castroneves celebrate a win? By climbing the fence of course.

CLIMB THAT FENCE, @H3LIO!



HELIO CASTRONEVES HAS JOINED THE FOUR-TIME #INDY500 WINNERS CLUB! pic.twitter.com/z4NjX2VmMv — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

The emotion is as real as the win.



What a moment for @h3lio!#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/V891OYcuHB — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

3:26 p.m. – Hélio Castroneves is a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner. His previous Indy 500 wins were in 2001, in 2002 and 2009.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @H3LIO CASTRONEVES ON HIS FOURTH #INDY500 WIN!



Relive the final two laps at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/0aYT4grWPe — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

Only three other drivers have won the Indianapolis 500 four times: A. J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.

It's history for @H3lio as he ties the record for most Indy 500 victories. #IndyCar https://t.co/1YTRHobRQA — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

3:24 p.m. – Hélio Castroneves takes the lead with 2 laps to go.

3:23 p.m. – With 3 laps to go Palou is now leading.

3:22 p.m. – With 5 laps to go Hélio Castroneves takes the lead.

3:19 p.m. – With 10 laps to go the leaders are: Rosenqvist, Sato, Palou. Castroneves and O'Ward.

3:11 p.m. – Palou moves in front of Castroneves and they're running 5 and 6 as leading drivers start pitting.

3:09 p.m. – Castroneves took a pit stop on lap 172 followed by Palou stopping one lap later. Helio is in spot 10, followed by Palou as they wait for the field to cycle through the pits.

3:04 p.m. – 30 laps to go and Helio has taken the lead.

Simona de Silvestro spun out going into pit lane.

3:00 p.m. –The field has cycled through and Palou is sitting in the lead followed by Castroneves and O'Ward.

Graham Rahal just tweeted that is he is heartbroken but is pulling for teammate Takuma Sato.

Let’s go @TakumaSatoRacer!!! Our 15 team is heartbroken, but an @RLLracing win would help greatly. This is hurting even more knowing i was the only one good in only one more stop, all of these guys needed 2. WE HAD THEM! 🤷🏻‍♂️ Thank you all for your well wishes, I am ok. — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) May 30, 2021

2:52 p.m. – Will Power goes backwards on pit row and will be working from way back. Power is saying he didn't have any brake pressure.

The 2018 #Indy500 winner Will Power was pushed backwards.



He's currently last of the drivers still in the running. pic.twitter.com/jQwN6rCybD — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

2:51 p.m. – Castroneves O'Ward pit. Sato takes over the lead.

2:49 p.m. – Leaders with 50 laps to go: Castroneves, O'Ward, Pagenaud, Sato and Montoya.

2:46 p.m. – The leaders are starting to hit the pits. Others are working on saving fuel and pushing to only make one more stop.

2:43 p.m. – Daly dives into the pits on lap 141.

2:38 p.m. – Palou takes the lead followed by Castroneves.

2:35 p.m. – Here's Graham Rahal on losing that rear tire and crashing out. "Today I thought we had them."

2:33 p.m. – The green is back out and O'Ward is leading with Castroneves, Palou, VeeKay and Newgarden following.

2:27 p.m. – Dixon is back on the lead lap after falling a lap down with pit issues earlier. Rossi is still a lap down.

2:21 p.m. – Graham Rahal crashes coming out of pit row. It appears his left rear tire was not locked on and came off the car as he prepared to come back out on track.

Graham Rahal loses a wheel and hits the wall in the #Indy500.



The wheel then hits Conor Daly's aeroscreen, but Daly is able to continue. TV: @NBC. pic.twitter.com/dIeS5zg5qt — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

Hate it for Graham Rahal. He’s had so much momentum this season. 4 top 10s. Has come so close to winning here before. Had the car to get it done this year. Told me earlier this week he felt it was one of his best shots ever. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 30, 2021

2:15 p.m. – Scott McLaughlin locks it up in the pits and gets a speed penalty.

2:14 p.m. – Pato O'Ward is leading the pack.

2:11 p.m. – Daly and VeeKay pit to fuel up as they look at only a couple more pit stops. Fuel economy becomes the key strategy of the day.

2:08 p.m. – At the halfway point of the Indianapolis 500 and the leaders are: Daly, VeeKay, O'Ward, Hunter-Reay and Herta.

1:57 p.m. – Current leaders are: Daly, VeeKay, O'Ward, Herta and Hunter-Reay.

1:54 p.m. – A lot of shifts in the field as drivers hit the pits.

1:50 p.m. – At 75 laps into the 200 lap race, the top five are: Castroneves, Herta, Palou, O'Ward and Sato.

1:46 p.m. – It's great seeing the fans back in the stands.

With approximately 135,000 fans at @IMS in attendance, this is the largest crowd in any sporting event since the start of the pandemic. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/dHqjy6qpkU — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

1:42 p.m. – 60 laps in and the top five are: Daly, VeeKay, Castroneves, Herta and Palou.

1:37 p.m. – Daly is enjoying sitting out front. Here's how he did it:

1:33 p.m. – At 50 laps in and after a long yellow, the top five are: Daly, VeeKay, Herta, Castroneves and Palou.

Your current leader from Noblesville, Indiana: @ConorDaly22.



RT if you wouldn't be surprised if he took a selfie as the #Indy500 race leader.



Watch LIVE on @nbc. #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/3L7wfiqD16 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

THE CROWD GOES WILD as Conor Daly passes Rinus Veekay for the lead in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500! Indy native putting on a little show in his hometown. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 30, 2021

1:30 p.m. – Kanaan is at the back and Chilton also got a penalty as the field goes back under green.

1:25 p.m. – Stefan Wilson checked out and OK and talking about what happened in the pits.

A disappointing day for @stef_wilson as he is out of the #Indy500 early.@katie_kiel caught up with the @FollowAndretti driver after he was checked and cleared from the infield medical center.



Watch LIVE on @nbc. #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/U7oiEHoUxY — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

1:24 p.m. – Both Dixon and Rossi head back into the pits and top off the tanks under yellow.

'@AlexanderRossi to @ScottDixon9: "LET'S GO."



Watch as Rossi gestures to Dixon he'd like to move his way through the field, and watch the #Indy500 on @NBC: https://t.co/5zfe5cDg3B pic.twitter.com/HLEgVlC5Kd — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

1:15 p.m. – Scott Dixon had issues in the pits. The team opening the engine cover and finally getting it back started. He's lost a lap and will likely have to come back in for more fuel.

Alexander Rossi also had trouble restarting his car and is down a lap as well.

The pole sitter is running into issues early.



Can @scottdixon9 find a way to recover?



Watch LIVE on @nbc.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/3cPKEhqhqo — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

1:11 p.m. – Stefan Wilson lost it coming into the pits and crashed. His day is already over. We're under caution.

Stefan Wilson crashes entering pit road!



His hopes of becoming an #Indy500 winner are gone. Tune in now to @NBC: https://t.co/5zfe5cDg3B pic.twitter.com/30YTzeex6I — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

1:09 p.m. – Rinus VeeKay is first to pit.

1:08 p.m. – Leaders at 30 laps in: Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta, Scott Dixon, Ed Carpenter and Helio Castroneves.

12:58 p.m. – At 17 laps in, here's the first five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Castroneves takes the fifth spot from Kanaan.

12:49 p.m. – Rinus VeeKay is now leading the pack. He's followed by Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Kanaan.

12:48 p.m. – Colton Herta takes the lead from Scott Dixon.

12:47 p.m. – There's the green!

12:44 p.m. – Will Power had no power at the start and is OK to rejoin his spot at the back of the field.

12:39 p.m. – Drivers start your engines!

12:37 p.m. – Back Home Again in Indiana.

12:32 p.m. – You couldn't pay us to watch anything else.

12:29 p.m. – Absolutely awesome.

12:27 p.m. – Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem.

12:25 p.m. – Goosebumps.

That “God Bless America” hit the heart. Beautifully sang 🇺🇸 #Indy500 — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 30, 2021

12:23 p.m. – Not only is David Letterman a local legend and team owner, he is also a great ambassador for the Indianapolis 500.

David @Letterman has always been passionate about motorsports.@RutledgeWood caught up with the late night talk show star, and defending #Indy500 winner co-owner of @RLLRacing. pic.twitter.com/9afzVArlbx — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

12:21 p.m. – The 38th Infantry Division Band of the Indiana Army National Guard played "Taps" ahead of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

On this #MemorialDay weekend, we honor the fallen with the playing of Taps at @IMS. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/dl1vLvS0fj — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

12:19 p.m. – Couldn't agree more.

12:15 p.m. – Some race fans took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the track ahead of the race.

While we can't wait for racing to start at #IMS today, the race to defeat #COVID19 has already begun.



Get your vaccine today at the Racing Capital of the World!



Full Details: https://t.co/TS7Y8H9ahT pic.twitter.com/15n9QlTUzc — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

12:10 p.m. – Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato got the standing ovation he deserved after winning in a quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway with no fans August of 2020.

REPLAY: 2020 Indy 500 winner @TakumaSatoRacer receive a long overdue standing ovation. Fans back at @IMS is a beautiful thing. #INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/07AGmSVTMb — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

12:08 p.m. – Check out who is taking in the race today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil!

12:05 p.m. – "This Is Us" Actor Milo Ventimiglia walking up to get ready to wave the green flag to start today's race.

12:02 p.m. – IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay 's got the moves.

12:01 p.m. – Finally into the 60s.

Temps are warming into the low 60s, as the driver introductions are taking place for the #indy500 at @IMS ! @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/XRdMLzyNJt — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Check it out. The drivers are all ready and we are only about a half hour from the start of the race.

11:56 a.m. – A very emotional moment before the race, 10 years after Dan Wheldon's win at the Indy 500.

An emotional moment at @IMS.



Dan Wheldon's two kids, Oliver and Sebastian, see dad's face twice on the Borg-Warner Trophy. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/3pJZDFpGv6 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

11:55 a.m. – Look at the starting grid ready to go. Let's race!