2023 Indy 500 Blog: Josef Newgarden wins!

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was one for the history books. Sixteen drivers didn't finish the race and there were three red flags in the final 20 laps.

In the end, Josef Newgarden battled in the final lap to pass reigning Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson to get the checkered flag.

Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

4:15 p.m. - Josef Newgarden wins the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

4:12 p.m. - We're looking to go green on the last lap.

4:11 p.m. - The cars are firing up again.

4:09 p.m. - Here is the O'Ward crash:

4:07 p.m. - Ericsson, Newgarden and Ferrucci are your top 3 coming out of the red flag.

4:05 p.m. - O'Ward is out of med check and says he feels like he got squeezed leading to his crash. "I was way too nice," O'Ward said.

4:03 p.m. - 17 drivers remain, 16 are out.

4:01 p.m. - Ericsson leads, but the race is back under a red flag with 3 laps to go.

3:58 p.m. - Carpenter and Pedersen crash out with 5 laps to go.

3:55 p.m. - Newgardon, Ericsson and Ferrucci will lead coming off the red flag now.

3:52 p.m. - This race has had the 3rd most lead changes in history.

3:51 p.m. - There will be 6 laps to go when we come off the red flag.

3:48 p.m. - Kirkwood cleared and released after his crash.

“I’m just glad I’m so safe.”



3:43 p.m. - The red flag is back out.

3:41 p.m. - Pato O'Ward, Canapino, Pagenaud crash out.

3:41 p.m. - Newgarden takes the lead with 8 to go.

3:39 p.m. - The race is back underway with O'Ward and Ericsson battling it out again.

3:34 p.m. - Leading are O'Ward, Ericsson and Newgarden with 12 laps to go.

3:30 p.m. - The cars are firing back up.

3:28 p.m. - The race is getting ready to restart in a few minutes.

3:26 p.m. - Rosenqvist said he tried to stay high on the track after hitting the wall, but spun out and ended up in Kirkwood's path.

3:20 p.m. - Here is where the tire landed from that crash.

3:17 p.m. - The race is red flagged.

3:10 p.m. - Rosenqvist and Kirkwood crash with 16 laps to go. Kirkwood is out and walking away from it.

3:09 p.m. - With 16 laps to go and O'Ward and Ericsson are battling it out.

3:03 p.m. - Rosenqvist is trying to pass Ericsson for the lead.

3:01 p.m. - Everyone is pitting with about 30 laps to go.

2:53 p.m. - Ferrucci takes the lead.

2:52 p.m. - Ericsson, Ferrucci and Newgarden lead

2:50 p.m. - We're back under green with 44 laps to go.

2:42 p.m. - Grosjean crashes out. He's out of the car and appears OK.

2:40 p.m. - With 50 laps to go, the leaders are Ericsson, Newsgarden and Rosenqvist.

2:31 p.m. - Herta hits into teammate Romain Grosjean in the pits.

2:30 p.m. - A look at Tony Kanaan putting all wheels through the grass.

2:29 p.m. - Newgarden working.

2:26 p.m. - O'Ward pits and Rosenqvist, Ferrucci and Ericsson lead.

2:23 p.m. - 125 laps in and O'Ward, Rosenqvist and Ferrucci still lead.

2:15 p.m. - O'Ward, Rosenqvist and Ferrucci lead.

2:09 p.m. - Sting Ray Robb is out of the med center after being checked out. He's frustrated but otherwise fine.

2:07 p.m. - VeeKay is being penalized and sent to the back over the Pit Row crash into Palou.

2:02 p.m. - 100 Laps in and Rosenqvist, Ilott and O'Ward.

1:56 p.m. - VeeKay and Palou crash in the pit. Palou is stuck on Pit Row.

1:51 p.m. - Sting Ray Robb crashes out on lap 93.

1:49 p.m. - R.C. Enerson is out.

1:46 p.m. - Castroneves showing off his dirt track moves.

1:44 p.m. - Ferrucci pulls into third.

1:43 p.m. - Rosenqvist and O'Ward are trading leads.

1:42 p.m. - O'Ward, Rosenqvist and VeeKay hold the lead, but Ferrucci is challenging.

1:36 p.m. - Legge is sidelined with car issues. Leading is O'Ward, Rosenqvist and VeeKay.

"We're going to try and fix it and get back out," Legge said.

1:34 p.m. - Rosenqvist now pits on lap 67. O'Ward leads followed by Power.

1:32 p.m. - VeeKay now pits at lap 65. Leaders are Rosenqvist, O'Ward and Rossi.

1:30 p.m. - Palou pits early on lap 61. VeeKay takes the lead followed be Rosenqvist.

1:24 p.m. - Check out Legge getting squirrelly on Pit Row.

1:22 p.m. - 50 laps in, here's a look at the race leaders:

1) Palou

2) Veekay

3) Rosenqvist

4) Rossi

5) Ferrucci

6) O'Ward

7) Power

8) Ericsson

9) Newgarden

10) Sato

1:19 p.m. - Leaders are Veekay, Palou and Rosenqvist 45 laps in.

1:13 p.m. - Leaders are Palou, VeeKay and Ferrucci at 37 laps in.

1:11 p.m. - Rossi is now the leader

1:09 p.m. - Palou pits. VeeKay and Rosenqvist hold the lead.

1:08 p.m. - Castroneves also pits with tire vibration issues.

1:07 p.m. - Palou retakes the lead on lap 28.

1:05 p.m. - 25 laps in and your leaders are VeeKay, Palou, Rosenqvist.

1:04 p.m. - Dixon is having tire vibration issues and has fallen from 5th to 14th.

1:00 p.m. - Rahal needed a battery swapped out and is a couple laps down from the start.

12:57 p.m. - VeeKay briefly takes the lead before Palou takes it back over.

12:51 p.m. - Palou retakes the lead on lap 6. VeeKay is 2nd and Rosenqvist is 3rd.

12:49 p.m. - VeeKay takes the lead on lap 3 followed by Palou and Rosenqvist.

12:47 p.m. - Palou holds his lead in the early laps.

12:43 p.m. - Graham Rahal gets stuck before the race even starts.

12:41 p.m. - Start your engines.

12:40 p.m. - Pre-race ceremonies.

12:38 p.m. - Singer Jewel with the National Anthem.

12:32 p.m. - Hoping Tony George is OK.

12:29 p.m. - So moving.

12:20 p.m. - The largest crowd since the 100th running.

12:18 p.m. - There are always interesting fashion decisions at the track.

12:14 p.m. - The grand marshal of the Indy 500!

