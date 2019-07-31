PITTSFORD, N.Y. — By all accounts Tuesday was the most physical and competitive day of Bills training camp so far.

Pads were really popping, and there was the first altercation of training camp, with Dean Marlowe and Ray Ray McCloud getting into it.

A story that bears watching is what's going on with Mitch Morse. He took a veteran "maintenance" day Sunday. The team was off Monday, and he didn't practice Tuesday. Morse was working with the trainer off to the side.

Morse is the key piece to the Bills revamped offensive line.

Bills legends Darryl Talley and Kyle Williams were both in camp Tuesday. Talley visited with Tremaine Edmunds after practice and Williams worked with the defensive lineman. He spent a lot of time with rookie Ed Oliver, the Bills first pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Bills are back on the field at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.