More than just the final series in Buffalo: Why Toronto needs a series win over Boston

The Jays final series in Buffalo could leave them either three or nine games behind the A.L. East-leading Red Sox, 11 days from the MLB trade deadline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final series for the Blue Jays in Buffalo is a crucial one for establishing themselves as a division contender with the Red Sox arriving at Sahlen Field for a three-game set.

Heading into Monday, Boston led the American League East by half a game ahead of Tampa Bay - the Jays were six games back of the Red Sox.

Toronto could leave Buffalo anywhere between three and nine games back of first place in the division.

Not much has changed since the Blue Jays arrived in Buffalo on June 1, when they were six and a half games back of the division lead.

With the MLB trade deadline just 11 days away, winning the Red Sox series will alleviate difficult decisions for the Blue Jays front office on whether or not to be big buyers up until next Friday.