BUFFALO, N.Y. — Newly acquired defenseman Brandon Montour is making his way across Canada to join his new team, but won't play when the Sabres face the Maple Leafs tonight in Toronto.

The Sabres dealt for Montour late Sunday. At the time of the trade, the Ducks had made their way to Vancouver where they will face the Canucks tonight.

The Sabres said they expect Montour to arrive in Toronto late this afternoon.

Buffalo traded defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first round pick to Anaheim in exchange for Montour, who had five goals and 20-assists for the Ducks in 62-games this season.

The Sabres have announced that Montour will wear the number 62.

It remains to be seen if the Sabres make another trade ahead of Monday's 3:00 pm NHL trade deadline.