x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

sports

MLBPA responds to owners' proposal about possible season

The union wants more COVID-19 testing during the pandemic than what's listed in the owners' proposal.
Credit: AP
Downtown Seattle is seen beyond an otherwise empty Seattle Mariners' ballpark as baseball goes into its seventh week without play because of the coronavirus outbreak, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Seattle. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has given management a wide-ranging response to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.     

The union says it addressed protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.     

Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft submitted last week as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members.     

Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.     

The union wants more frequent testing than management's proposed “multiple times per week.”     

MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days.

RELATED: Culture has become a big selling point to prospective Buffalo Bills players

RELATED: Former Sabre Ryan Miller still giving back to WNY

RELATED: Former Bills lineman Ben Williams passes away