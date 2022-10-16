Vegas oddsmakers favor the Astros to win the World Series

With the Dodgers eliminated and the Yankees on the brink of elimination, a new World Series favorite soars to the top.

Saturday night saw the Los Angeles Dodgers get eliminated from the postseason after losing Game 4 to the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees were pushed to the brink of elimination against the Cleveland Guardians.

With those developments, Houston jumped from +400 at the start of the playoffs to +150 to take home the Commissioner's Trophy, according to Vegas oddsmakers.

San Diego and the Philadelphia Phillies made the most dramatic jumps in World Series odds. The Padres are +325 after starting at +3300, while the Phillies are +350, up from +4000. Both of those teams face off in the NLCS starting Tuesday.

If you're looking to bet on the ALCS, the Astros are favored regardless of who they play. Vegas has Houston as more of an overwhelming favorite against Cleveland though, at -205 versus -145 against the Yankees.