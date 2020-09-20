x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Mlb

Velasquez, McCutchen lead Phillies past slumping Blue Jays

Travis Shaw homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost six straight but still hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette drops the ball that went for an RBI single by Philadelphia Phillies Adam Haseley during the eighth inning Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Vince Velasquez pitched six strong innings, Andrew McCutchen hit the go-ahead single in the fifth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. 

Velasquez allowed a run, two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Andrew Knapp and Adam Haseley each had two hits and an RBI for Philadelphia. 

The Phillies helped their playoff chances once again and will look to sweep the four-game series on Sunday. Philadelphia entered the day in the seventh spot in the National League. 

Travis Shaw homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost six straight but still hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.

    

Related Articles