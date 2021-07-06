Toronto Blue Jays to increase capacity at Sahlen Field beginning June 24

The capacity increase will be for games scheduled from June 24 through July 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that they will increase capacity at Sahlen Field to 80% beginning June 24.

Club officials say they worked with local and state health officials to safely open additional vaccinated sections in the lower bowl. There will also be physically distanced seating options.

The 200 level will remain as physically distanced seating pods.

95 percent of the capacity will be fully vaccinated seating and five percent will be physically distanced.

Tickets for the increased capacity will go on sale to Bisons' season ticket holders on June 8 at 10am. They will go on sale to the general public June 10 at 10am.