Toronto Blue Jays choose to play first set of home games in Florida

Last season, the team played all their games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, this year the Blue Jays are flying south for the beginning of baseball season.

TORONTO, ON — Now that spring training is open across Major League Baseball, the Blue Jays have announced that they will play their home games in Florida.

In a statement posted on twitter Thursday morning, the team said that due to the on-going border closure playing at their home field, the Rogers Centre in Toronto, wouldn't work. The team went on to say they would play at least their first two homestands at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida; where the team does their Spring Training.

The first two homestands would bring the team through May 2nd of this season. It is at that point that the team says it will re-evaluate where the rest of the reason would be played. The Blue Jays say their goal is to return to the Rogers Centre as soon as possible.

Blue Jays Update On 2021 Home Location: pic.twitter.com/b2Eu5iknjs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 18, 2021

Last season, the team looked for a U.S. home to play games and found it at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The team and the league made several modifications to the downtown stadium to make it work for a major league team. No reason was given in the statement as to why Buffalo was not chosen as the 2021 home of the Blue Jays.