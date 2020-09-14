Ryu wins 4th straight decision as Blue Jays beat Mets

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field as Toronto won for the 19th time in 28 games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 7-3.

Santiago Espinal hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning as the Blue Jays remained a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East.

Toronto is 3½ games behind Tampa Bay for the division lead.

The Mets dropped five games below .500 and remain out of the NL playoff field.

The Blue Jays will be on the road this week, playing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Bronx against the Yankees. That will be followed by a four-game weekend series in Philadelphia, which includes two seven-inning games on Friday.