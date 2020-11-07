Report: Blue Jays eye Buffalo, Sahlen Field as possible 2020 home

A decision will need to be made soon. The 60-game season starts July 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a chance the Toronto Blue Jays will call Buffalo home for the upcoming, shortened Major League Baseball season.

Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News said sources told him that the Blue Jays are looking into the possibility because of travel restrictions on Ontario.

If it happens, fans will not be allowed into Sahlen Field due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Buffalo Bisons are Toronto's Triple-A affiliate.

The United States-Canada border has been closed to nonessential traffic for months, and restrictions will remain in place through at least July 21.

The border closure has not been a surprise to Jim Diodati, who is the mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Just because your area's doing a good job, all it takes is one or two people coming from another area and before you know it, it's spreading," Diodati told 2 On Your Side on June 16.

The impact of the travel restrictions has been significant.