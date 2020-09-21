Phillies fail to sweep Blue Jays; Harper has stiff back

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

PHILADELPHIA — Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays snap a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Harper took a slow walk in the dugout toward the clubhouse and signaled to manager Joe Girardi he was done for the day.

Harper has 11 homers and 28 RBIs for the Phillies, who are trying to hang on over the final week and secure their first playoff berth since 2011.