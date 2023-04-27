San Diego Padres play historic first MLB series in Mexico City

CBS 8 traveled to Mexico to cover the historic two-game series against the Giants at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Padres headed south of the border for a weekend series to take on the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City and CBS 8 was there with the team and all of the fans. The Padres host the games on April 29-30 at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

Major League Baseball calls the series MLB World Tour: 2023 Mexico Series.

The series marks the first time Major League Baseball regular season games are being played in Mexico City.

The Padres were able to get a victory in Saturday's game. Machado overcame a seventh-inning deficit with his second homer, the 11th of the night, and the Padres outslugged the San Francisco Giants 16-11 Saturday in Major League Baseball’s first regular-season game in the Mexican capital.

Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts also went deep for the Padres, who outhomered the Giants 6-5 and outhit them 17-13 in the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú.

Although these are the first regular season games played in Mexico City, the Friars are no strangers to playing in Mexico. The team played in Monterrey in 1996, then again in 2018. The team also played in an exhibition game in Mexico City in 2016.

Some current and former Padres players hosted a baseball clinic for local kids during the weekend festivities.



The Padres posted FAQs on their website about the upcoming series that included:

Where will the games be played?

The games will be played at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City.

Who will be the Padres' opponent for these games?

The Padres will play the San Francisco Giants in both of the games.

Are these games classified as home or road games for the Padres?

The games are classified as home games for the Padres and road games for the Giants.

Will MLB Tour-Mexico City be an annual event?

The MLB Tour-Mexico City is scheduled for the next three years. Currently, the opponents have not been determined for 2024 or 2025.

Will the games be televised?

The games will be televised, but the official broadcast partners have not yet been announced.

What is the capacity of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium?

20,576

