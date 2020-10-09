Yanks end skid against Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field.

Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García. In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer for Toronto, which had won three in a row.