x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Mlb

Yanks end skid against Jays

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field.

Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García. In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer for Toronto, which had won three in a row.

    

Related Articles