Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS

TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston.
The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.
That series gets underway Tuesday in Houston, with Game 2 on Thursday before the series heads to Seattle for Games 3 and -- if necessary -- Game 4. If a Game 5 is needed, it'll be back in Houston.
Seattle trailed Toronto, 8-1, in the fifth inning, but stormed back to tie the game at nine apiece in the eighth and pushed the go-ahead run across the plate in the ninth.
There were scary moments in that eighth inning, as former Astro George Springer was injured diving for a shallow fly ball off the bat of Mariners' J.P. Crawford. Springer came running in for it and shortstop Bo Bichette was heading out. The two both dove for it and may have collided.