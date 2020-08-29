Grichuk homers in 10th inning as Blue Jays rally to beat Orioles

With Reese McGuire standing on second base, Grichuk delivered his ninth home run this season, a drive to straightaway center on a 1-0 pitch by Cole Sulser.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

With Reese McGuire standing on second base, Joe Panik popped out on a bunt attempt and Cavan Biggio lined out. But Grichuk followed with his ninth home run this season, a drive to straightaway center on a 1-0 pitch by Cole Sulser.

Baltimore had taken a 4-3 lead on Hanser Alberto’s bloop RBI single against Rafael Dolis in the top of the 10th.

Alberto had four hits and Renato Núñez homered for the Orioles in their third straight loss.