Doggone it! Atlanta home run drills cardboard pooch

NEW YORK — A cardboard cutout of a dog at Citi Field got her paws on a home run Saturday.

Atlanta's Adam Duvall drilled a solo shot to right field that hit a cardboard likeness of Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil's dog, Willow.

Willow was one of three pretend pups propped up in the first row behind the right field wall for New York's second game of this 60-game season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

With fans locked out of Citi Field, Mets supporters have purchased the right to have cardboard likenesses of themselves put in the seats.

McNeil and teammate Michael Conforto set up images of their dogs in right field.