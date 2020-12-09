DeGrom, Mets use 10-run 4th inning to rout Blue Jays

The New York ace struck out nine and held Toronto to three hits and a first-inning run at Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honor of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1.

DeGrom struck out nine and held the Blue Jays to three hits and a first-inning run. It was his 13th straight start allowing no more than two earned runs.

Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning.

The Blue Jays and Mets will play again at 6:37 p.m. Saturday.