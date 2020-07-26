Buffalo business owner aims to fill Sahlen Field with cardboard cutouts of fans

Gene Szerbiak saw it in European soccer leagues. Now he wants to do the same in the Queen City for the Toronto Blue Jays' home games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lifelong Buffalo sports fan wants to fill Sahlen Field with fans, at least cardboard cutouts of fans.

Gene Szerbiak saw it in European soccer leagues and thought, why not make it a home run and bring it to the Queen City for the Toronto Blue Jays' games in downtown Buffalo?

"We've reached out to a couple of people with the Jays' (public relations) staff and the Bisons, and we're still awaiting word whether or not they want to work with us," the Print2Web business owner said.

"We're excited to have the opportunity for the possibility to make this happen."

If this happens, some of the proceeds will go to the PUNT foundation, which helps local families dealing with pediatric cancer.