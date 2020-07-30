Blue Jays manager: Series at Philadelphia off because of COVID

Two Phillies staffers tested positive. It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season.

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says his team’s series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

A person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press that another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the team’s outbreak total to 17 players.