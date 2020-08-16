Blue Jays have first 'home' rain delay since 2003; game suspended

Saturday's game resume will at 1:07 p.m. Sunday and will be a 9-inning game. Sunday's game will start 30 minutes after that game ends and will be only 7 innings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was not an ideal night for baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays were flooded out of their temporary perch at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo on Saturday night, and a perch would have been a handy thing to have during the rain delay.

Rain deluged the dugouts and other parts of the stadium.

It's the first home rain delay the Blue Jays have had since 2003. That's because their normal home, the Rogers Centre, has a fully retractable motorized roof.

A decision on Saturday's game was made shortly before 10 p.m. The game was suspended and will resume at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, and it will played as a complete nine-inning game.

The game scheduled for Sunday will start 30 minutes after the first game, and it will be only seven innings.