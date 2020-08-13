Blue Jays force extra innings before losing first game in Buffalo

Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven home runs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins overcame Toronto’s seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays 14-11 in the final game of their season-opening, three-week road trip.

Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays, a day after homering during a 10-inning win in their first game at their new Buffalo home.

He connected again as Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven homers.

After this detour to Sahlen Field, the Marlins finally get to go home. Miami was struck by a virus outbreak that prevented them from playing at home earlier this season.