Bichette, Blue Jays hit 6 more homers at Sahlen Field, rout Rays

Randal Grichuk, Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered as the Blue Jays stopped Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game and the Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4.

Along with their seven homers in a 14-11 loss to Miami on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field, Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games.

Randal Grichuk, Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered as the Blue Jays stopped Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak.

The Blue Jays didn't play their first home in Buffalo until Tuesday night, when they beat the Miami Marlins.