4-run 10th by Nationals spoils Blue Jays' 'home opener'

WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton’s bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play, and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple to help the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0.

In a quirky game befitting this pandemic-altered, upside-down season, Toronto’s team played its “home opener” at Washington -- batting in the bottom half of each inning and even blaring the song “OK Blue Jays,” the club’s traditional seventh-inning stretch staple.

The Canadian government decided not to let baseball teams travel in and out of Toronto.

A minor league stadium in Buffalo the team will use in 2020 is not ready.