x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Western New York native Jonah Heim hits 2 homers, walk-off in extras in Texas Rangers win

Heim had two homeruns including a two-run walk-off HR in the Rangers 5-4 win over the Mariners in 10 innings.
Credit: AP
Texas Rangers surround Jonah Heim at the plate after he scored on his two-run home run in the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amherst Central alum Jonah Heim, a catcher for Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers had a massive game Saturday night in a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Seattle Mariners.

Heim hit two homers, including a two-run walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning on the way to the Rangers win. He also tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning with another two-run shot.

Just a few weeks ago, Heim got to play in his hometown when the Rangers played the second to last series the Toronto Blue Jays hosted at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

RELATED: Heim back home: Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reflects on series in Buffalo

Related Articles