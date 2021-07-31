Western New York native Jonah Heim hits 2 homers, walk-off in extras in Texas Rangers win

Heim had two homeruns including a two-run walk-off HR in the Rangers 5-4 win over the Mariners in 10 innings.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amherst Central alum Jonah Heim, a catcher for Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers had a massive game Saturday night in a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Seattle Mariners.

Heim hit two homers, including a two-run walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning on the way to the Rangers win. He also tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning with another two-run shot.