Guerrero and Bichette carry Blue Jays past Orioles, 10-2

The Blue Jays snapped a two-game losing streak in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 Wednesday night.

Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to help Toronto build a 6-0 lead. The 22-year-old star also singled in third inning and finished 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .341.

Bichette drove in three runs and had three hits, including a two-run drive into the left-field seats that made it 9-1 in the sixth. Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-10) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.