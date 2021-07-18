Blue Jays shut out Rangers twice to sweep doubleheader

The Blue Jays beat the Rangers 5-0 and 10-0 in a doubleheader on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a first-inning grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 31st home run of the season, and George Springer and Randal Grichuk also went deep for Toronto as the Blue Jays cruised to a 10-0 win over the Texas Rangers and a sweep of their doubleheader on Sunday.

Steven Matz and two relievers combined for a three-hitter, and Toronto swept a doubleheader with two shutouts for the first time in team history.

In the first game, Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run as Toronto won 5-0.

It was the first time the Rangers were shut out twice in a day since the team moved to Texas.

Runs scored: 25

Runs against: 2



