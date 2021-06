Major League Baseball concluded the Blue Jay's pitcher Alek Manoah intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.

BALTIMORE — Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.

Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process.