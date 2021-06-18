Struggling Orioles dominate Blue Jays in Baltimore, 7-1

Baltimore snaps and eight-game losing streak with the win.

Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore.