Struggling Orioles dominate Blue Jays in Baltimore, 7-1

Baltimore snaps and eight-game losing streak with the win.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Patrick Murphy while going to the bull pen for a reliever during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore.

Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.

