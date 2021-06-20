McGuire hits 3 doubles as Ryu, Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-4

The Blue Jays take two of three games in their weekend series in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4.

Toronto, which snapped a five-game skid by erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday on the way to a 10-7 victory, won in less stressful fashion in the series finale.

The Blue Jays claimed their first set since sweeping two games from Miami on June 1-2.

Trey Mancini homered twice for Baltimore, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 and is an American League-worst 23-48.